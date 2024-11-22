International drug cartel busted in Delhi-NCR, ₹4 crore worth of MDMA seized

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch busted an international drug cartel and recovered methylamphetamine (MDMA), valued at almost ₹4 crore.

Two persons, including one Nigerian national, have been arrested in connection with the case. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the two accused. The seized drugs were sourced from outside the country through courier services, police said on Wednesday.

The contraband from the cartel has been traced to suppliers in Delhi-NCR, who have distribution channels extending to Himachal Pradesh and Goa, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Bhatia said.