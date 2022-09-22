International drug cartel busted, 2 arrested in Delhi

20 kg of narcotics seized

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
September 22, 2022 23:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons were arrested for allegedly possessing 20 kg of narcotics, 10 kg of heroin and opium each worth over ₹60 crore in the international market, the police said on Thursday.

Special CP (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said the accused, identified as Abhishek Raja, 26, and Nizamuddin, 34, were arrested when their car reached the Capital from Manipur, where they had received the drug consignment from a handler. The drugs was hidden in the cavities of their car, the police said.

The Special CP said with the arrest of Raja and Nizamuddin, the police have busted an international drug cartel in which narcotics were being smuggled from Myanmar into India via the Nepal border.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accused received the consignment from their handler in Nepal on the directions of a person in Bihar. They would have further supplied the drug to Delhi, U.P. and other areas,” the police said. The accused have been smuggling and supplying drugs in the northern States for the last three years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app