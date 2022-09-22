International drug cartel busted, 2 arrested in Delhi

20 kg of narcotics seized

Two persons were arrested for allegedly possessing 20 kg of narcotics, 10 kg of heroin and opium each worth over ₹60 crore in the international market, the police said on Thursday.

Special CP (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said the accused, identified as Abhishek Raja, 26, and Nizamuddin, 34, were arrested when their car reached the Capital from Manipur, where they had received the drug consignment from a handler. The drugs was hidden in the cavities of their car, the police said.

The Special CP said with the arrest of Raja and Nizamuddin, the police have busted an international drug cartel in which narcotics were being smuggled from Myanmar into India via the Nepal border.

“The accused received the consignment from their handler in Nepal on the directions of a person in Bihar. They would have further supplied the drug to Delhi, U.P. and other areas,” the police said. The accused have been smuggling and supplying drugs in the northern States for the last three years.