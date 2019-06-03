International cell phone racket busted

With the arrest of seven persons, the Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have unearthed an international syndicate involved in selling high-end stolen mobile phones in Nepal.

The police have recovered more than 300 stolen mobile phones worth ₹60 lakh from the possession of the arrested.

The accused have been identified as Naresh Kumar (30), Mukesh Kumar (38), Naresh Kumar (27), Rajan (28), Ram Singh (58), Gopal Pathak (31) and Rohit (23), they said.

The police said that the gang worked in quite a systematic manner. After stealing mobile phones, they used to hand them over to a middleman who then handed those to another person to be sent to Nepal.

The receiver in Nepal had a salaried employee in Delhi who would coordinate the movements of the phones and also facilitate the payment through illegal channels, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said. The gang was busted while investigating a complaint regarding snatching of mobile phones filed on May 25, he said. The accused used to repair mobile phones at a shop in Gaffar Market, the DCP said.

They used to transport the mobile phones via road, making use of the regular bus services between the two countries, he said.