International Association of Prosecutors seek cooperation from India’s counterpart

Organisation’s chief meets AIPA members

International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) president Cheol-Kyu Hwang is in the national capital to seek cooperation from the All India Prosecutors Association (AIPA) in sharing knowledge and support between both the organisations.

The IAP is an independent, non-governmental and non-political organisation and the only worldwide professional association for prosecutors, which was established on June 6, 1995, at the United Nations office in Vienna.

Mr. Hwang said the IAP brings networking and education to more than 350,000 prosecutors in 183 countries and territories around the world. He emphasised the need for the AIPA to be associated as member of the IAP as India alone has more than 20,000 prosecutors.

Training centre

Mr. Hwang further stated that South Korea is coming up with a global training centre for prosecutors to train the prosecutors from different countries of the world.

A meeting was held in Delhi’s Aerocity where discussion took place between the IAP and AIPA president Mangal Meena, vice-president Padma Rao Lakkaraju, and a few of the important members of the AIPA, Premnath P from Kerala, Bhishm Chand from Himachal Pradesh and Jyothi Guptha from Madhya Pradesh.