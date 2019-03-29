Interim penalty of ₹10 crore imposed on three builders for flouting norms

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed an interim penalty of ₹10 crore on three builders in Gurugram for flouting environment norms.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that the builders had not obtained requisite consent to establish and operate permissions as required under relevant rules.

The environmental compensation has been imposed on Ansal Buildwell Ltd., Aadharshila Towers Private Ltd. and Rigoss Estate Networks Private Ltd. The builders have been directed to deposit the amount with the Central Pollution Control Board within one month.

“Completion certificate has not been granted till date as green belt has not been developed as per norms. Rainwater harvesting system is not maintained. There is no groundwater recharge as required. There is no effective solid waste management,” the Bench observed.

Additionally, the builders have been directed to furnish a performance guarantee of ₹5 crore to comply with the statutory norms within three months, as they do not have the requisite environmental clearances.

Noting that the Haryana State Pollution Control Board had failed to take action against the builders, despite passage of five months after a report highlighted the violations, the Bench said, “Let the HSPCB now take appropriate preventive and remedial action including prosecution, recovery of damage and compliance of proper waste management…and closing illegally operating swimming pools.”

The directions came on a plea moved by residents of Sushant Lok 2 and 3 in Gurugram, who alleged that the builders have encroached on the green belt. The NGT also directed a committee comprising representatives of MoEF to make an assessment of the monetary damage to be recovered.