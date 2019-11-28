Interim cost of ₹10 cr. imposed on builder for violating green norms

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed an interim cost of ₹10 crore on a Faridabad builder for violating environmental norms leading to pollution.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Haryana government and the State Pollution Control Board to blacklist the builder, Smart Housing Pvt Ltd, from undertaking such projects if relevant environmental norms are not met with.

While observing that “environment is priceless,” the Bench said, “Pollution cannot be allowed to be a profitable activity. The environment is priceless. Intentional violations have to be visited with more stringent damages than accidental or unintended.”

Directing the project proponent to deposit the interim compensation with the CPCB, the Bench added, “Action taken by the State Pollution Control Board is not adequate. It is pointed out on behalf of the applicant that the State PCB could have sealed the available public utility spaces and taken other coercive measures against the project proponent. Compensation should be realistic to recover the cost of restoration of the environment.”

The Bench also directed the Haryana government to focus on remedial measures against such violations by evolving appropriate monitoring mechanisms.

“In this regard, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and State Pollution Control Board may conduct a survey of such projects in the State and furnish a status report,” the Bench said.