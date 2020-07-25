Interim bails extended to stop virus spread: court

New Delhi

25 July 2020 00:14 IST

HC made the clarification after a convict moved an application

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that its decision to extend interim bails repeatedly was to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 among inmates from those returning to jail after the expiry of their bail or parole period.

“We did not determine the gravity of offences in each case. The solitary purpose was that those who have been released on interim bail or bail either before or March 16 should not be permitted to return to the jails since they could spread the pandemic amongst the inmates,” a full Bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel said.

The court made the clarification after an application was moved by a convict whose interim bail was not extended by another Bench of the High Court.

Advertising

Advertising

On July 13, the High Court has ordered extending all interim bail or parole as per the criteria laid down by the High Powered Committee (HPC) which was set up on the Supreme Court’s direction to decongest prisons for preventing spread of COVID-19.

Sought clarity

During the hearing on Friday, Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra sought clarity on the issue as different Benches of the High Court have since interpreted the full Bench’s direction differently over different cases.

The full Bench, also comprising Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh, said it had not gone into merits of each case while directing extension of the bails and paroles. “The basic fallacy is that the order of the full Bench headed by the Chief Justice is being confused with the directions given by the HPC. The orders passed in these petitions have nothing to do with the directions of the HPC,” the full Bench said.

“Also, this was done as the DG-Prisons had stated that he would like to decongest the prisons as it was already overcrowded. You cannot approbate and reprobate in the same breath Mr. Mehra,” the High court remarked.

“Going into the merits of the case will open a pandora’s box,” the full Bench said, noting that it will further clarify its order extending the bails and paroles on immates.