Interim bail granted to Unitech promoter on medical grounds

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended the interim bail granted to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, who was arrested for allegedly cheating homebuyers, till January 21 on medical grounds.
A Vacation Bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru gave the direction after senior advocate Mohit Mathur, representing Mr. Chandra, contended that his client’s medical condition was not good and there was high risk of complication as he is suffering from co-morbidities.
Mr. Chandra has been lodged in jail under judicial custody since August 2017 for allegedly siphoning off homebuyers’ money.
Complaint in 2015
The matter pertains to a criminal case that started initially by a complaint lodged in 2015 and later joined by 173 other homebuyers of Unitech projects’, ‘Wild Flower Country’ and ‘Anthea Project’, in Gurugram. In 2018, the apex court directed a forensic audit of Unitech Limited and its sister concerns and subsidiaries by Samir Paranjpe, partner, forensic and investigation services, in M/s Grant Thornton India.
The forensic auditors, in their report, said that Unitech received around ₹14,270 crore from 29,800 homebuyers, mostly between 2006 and 2014, and around ₹1,805 crore from six financial institutions, for the construction of 74 projects.On January 20, in a respite to over 12,000 hassled home buyers of Unitech Ltd, the top court had allowed the Centre to take total management control of the realty firm and appoint a new board of nominee directors.
