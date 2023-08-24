ADVERTISEMENT

Interactive meet for IAS aspirants in Delhi on Saturday

August 24, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

The session will guide students and aspirants on preparations for the civil services examination

The Hindu Bureau

UPSC examination coaching institute Amit IAS and The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club will hold an interactive inter-college meet open to all students and aspirants to guide them on preparations for the exam.

The three-hour event will take place on August 25 at Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, from 10 a.m. and spot registrations will start at the venue at 9 a.m. Retired IAS officer Hem Pande and former Satyawati College treasurer Ishrat Jamil will be the guest speakers.

