Interactive meet for IAS aspirants in Delhi on Saturday

August 24, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

UPSC examination coaching institute Amit IAS and The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club will hold an interactive inter-college meet open to all students and aspirants to guide them on preparations for the exam.

The three-hour event will take place on August 25 at Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, from 10 a.m. and spot registrations will start at the venue at 9 a.m. Retired IAS officer Hem Pande and former Satyawati College treasurer Ishrat Jamil will be the guest speakers.