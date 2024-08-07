Inter-State meeting held on security ahead of I-Day celebrations

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in the national capital, an inter-State coordination meeting of multiple law enforcement agencies was held on Wednesday at the Delhi Police Headquarters, with focus on prevention of smuggling of firearms, intelligence inputs on terror activities and to verify the addresses of Bangladeshi ‘criminals’, Delhi Police said in a statement. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora chaired the meeting which was attended by senior officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, along with those of the National Investigation Agency, Narcotics Control Bureau, SIB and NATGRID. Special Commissioner of Police, Technology and Operations, officers from Protective Security Division, Armed Police, Law and Order divisions, Traffic divisions, Transport divisions, Intelligence divisions, Crime divisions, and Special Cell attended the meeting. The officers shared terror-related intelligence inputs and the anti-terror measures, including border checking, verification of suspicious elements. Issues related to movement of paragliders, drones and other flying objects from the open areas were also discussed. Advance information about the movement of any suspicious elements/vehicles was stressed upon. “Inter-State gangs operating in the NCR, illegal firearms and narcotics were also discussed. Traffic restrictions and steps to check unauthorised intrusion at borders have been planned and officers of other States were requested to cooperate,” DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa said. Mr. Arora said a drive would be launched to trace and verify the recently released criminals. Preventing the smuggling of firearms remains a priority area for which the ground level staff needs to be well briefed and alerted to cross check all arms dealers, he said. He emphasised on quick sharing of information for a speedy action. “He directed to check all modifying workshops and to share motor vehicle theft database with neighbouring States. He emphasised on checking of couriers with non-specific addresses and also verification of Bangladeshi criminals,” DCP said. He appreciated the cooperation extended by the neighbouring State police. In the press statement, Mr. Arora asked all agencies concerned to extensively utilise human intelligence for keeping watch on suspicious elements and anticipate in advance any subversive activity. The officers present appreciated the coordination efforts of Delhi Police and resolved to have increased support for policing in the NCR region with emphasis on real-time sharing of relevant information and close interaction at all levels in order to ensure a peaceful and incident free Independence Day celebrations.