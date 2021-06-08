Inter-State drug syndicate busted with arrest of six persons

NEW DELHI

The police busted an inter-State drug syndicate and recovered 42,000 Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets, which were being allegedly transported illegally from Delhi to Punjab, said officials on Monday.

A total of six accused have been arrested in the case, they said.

Tramadol is a psychotropic substance under NDPS Act commonly known as ISIS Drugs and is used as a heavy pain reliever.

On the night of June 2, a team of police was checking vehicles at Kashmere Gate area near the pickets when they found a suspicious car. On asking purpose of travelling, three persons seated in the car tried to run away but were immediately overpowered.

On searching the vehicle, the police found a large bag containing 74 boxes of Tramadol Hydrochloride Tablets. Each box had 10 strips each of which had 50 tablets. Besides this, these boxes had 5,000 loose tablets packed in a transparent polythene, a senior officer said.

Total 42,000 tablets were found in the possession of three accused — Bohad Singh, Sewak Singh and Vinod — all have been arrested.

Later, two suppliers identified as Naved and Gaurav Kalra were apprehended on the basis of technical surveillance. Naveen used to procure the tablets illegally from Kalra.

On sustained interrogation, the sixth accused — distributor of the medical supplies — was identified as Narender Kumar Mishra, who used to supply these medicines to Kalra. Raids were conducted at his office in Ghaziabad following which he was nabbed.