Inter-State bus travel to resume today

Gahlot reviews safety measures at three ISBTs in the city

Ahead of the reopening of the three Interstate Bus Terminals (ISBTs) at Kashmere Gate, Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar on November 3, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot reviewed the preparation at the depots to ensure the safety of passengers as well as employees.

This will be the first time interstate bus travel will be allowed in the Capital since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced.

Mr. Gahlot said, “We have been monitoring patterns of travelling since we resumed bus services and even though interstate travel is a challenge, we are ensuring sanitisation at every point.

Apart from this, regular announcements and sensitisation of passengers about COVID-19 precautions through audio messages, visual communication is also being undertaken. He added that there will be a strict ban on use of gutka, tobacco products, etc. in the premises of ISBTs.

Thermal checking

The Minster said that detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) have been put in place and thermal checking of both passengers and bus crew, at boarding and at the point of entry to ISBTs, will be mandatory.

The government said that all passengers will have to wear masks and no standing will be allowed in the buses.

Social distancing will be ensured on ground station, at the time of boarding of passengers and inside the bus as per government guidelines. It added that testing camps for rapid antigen/ RT-PCR tests have also been set up at all three depots in case any passenger shows signs of illness post thermal screening.