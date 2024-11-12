Inter-State arms gang busted, Delhi police arrest 18 persons

The Delhi police busted an inter-State syndicate of arms dealers and arrested 18 members of the gang in a month-long operation, an officer said on Monday.

The arrested persons are involved in more than 50 cases under the Arms Act and the Gangster Act, along with murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, extortion, burglary and theft, he said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said that the police recently cracked down on gunrunners active in the NCR region. The operation was launched after two men, Arshad and Mohammad Suleman, were arrested from Ghazipur during a raid. A gun, three live bullets, three knives and a stolen car were seized from them.

The duo revealed the names of several others who were involved in buying and selling these weapons in the Delhi-NCR.

The SCP said police teams raided multiple locations and apprehended 16 more people associated with the gang. The gang leader, Madan, has also been arrested from Dasna jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, from where he was running the operations, he added.