Intense summer heat in Delhi pushes power demand to all-time high of 7717 MW

Updated - May 21, 2024 05:34 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 05:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The soaring mercury level has pushed Delhi’s power demand to an all-time high. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi's peak power demand reached an all-time high of 7717 MW on May 21 afternoon, amid the prevailing intense summer heat, Discom officials said.

According to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi real-time data, the peak demand of the city broke all previous records.

Peak power demand hovering near projected 235 GW this month amid severe heat wave

It reached 7717 MW at 3.33 p.m., they said.

Delhi's previous all-time high peak power demand was recorded at 7,695 MW on June 29, 2022, officials said.

Delhi is reeling under intense heat with a steady rise in temperature. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in many parts of Delhi and severe heatwave conditions in some areas.

A man walk through a mirage at Vijay Chowk, on a hot summer day in New Delhi on May 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

It has also issued a red alert for the next four days.

Swathes of north India reel from severe heatwave conditions, Delhi's Najafgarh hottest in country

According to the seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature will be in the range of 44 to 47 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on May 21 settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to the IMD. The maximum temperature of the day is expected to be around 45 degrees Celsius.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

