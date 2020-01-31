Insurance firm settles claim of over ₹24 lakh

An insurance company has agreed to pay ₹24.6 lakh to the parents of a 22-year-old man who was killed after being hit by a four-wheeler from behind last year. The victim was on a two-wheeler at the time of the incident.

The insurance company agreed to make the payment in a mediation.

According to the agreement signed between the father of the deceased and the insurance company with which the offending vehicle was insured, ₹17.22 lakh was paid to the victim’s mother and ₹7.38 lakh to his father.

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal finally apportioned the amount under different heads.

“At request of the parties, this court has slightly modified the mediation settlement and apportioned the settlement amount as under in interest of justice for protection of the interest of the parents of deceased and for their sustenance over a period of time,” Presiding Officer of the Trubunal, Tyagita Singh, said.

“It is hereby directed that out of ₹17,22,000 granted to the victim’s mother, ₹4,22,000 be released to her immediately and the remaining amount be deposited in FDRs of ₹1,00,000 each. Similarly, of the amount granted to the deceased’s father, ₹2.38 lakh be released to him immediately and the remaining amount to be deposited in FDRs,’’ the Presiding Officer ordered.