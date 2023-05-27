Inspired by ‘Shooter Dadis’, grandma chops her way to podium at international karate event

May 27, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - GURUGRAM

At 59, when most people have retirement plans on top of their minds, Geeta Godara has begun a new innings as a karateka, finishing second at an international karate championship in Dubai a month ago, participating alongside her teenage granddaughter.

Donning a pair of black leggings and a T-shirt with a scarf around the neck, Ms. Godara, dressed much unlike a stereotypical grandmother, told The Hindu that she loved “challenges” and had this “insatiable desire” to learn. She said she had always wanted to do something “extraordinary”.

“I had dreamt of joining the Army, or being a commando as a child. But being a girl, I was denied the opportunities. I had to drop out after primary school, but that desire to do something extraordinary stayed with me,” said Ms. Godara, a resident of Gurugram’s Sector 5.

Ms. Godara, grandmother to two girls, took to cycling two months ago and also learnt kathak while accompanying one of her granddaughters to the classical dance classes. A yoga enthusiast, Ms. Godara, is a regular at the gym. “So far, I don’t suffer from any ailments. All my medical reports are fine,” she said.

Interestingly, her journey to being a karateka began two years ago while accompanying her granddaughter Aashka, 13, to the Sai Karate Academy in the neighbourhood. “It was on the very first day to the academy that I enquired whether there was something on offer for the elderly too. And two months later, I joined the classes,” said Ms. Godara.

Her coach Sunil Saini recalled that she would train for two hours daily and her routine included sledgehammer tire workout, battle ropes and push-ups, but hardly showed signs of fatigue. “Her energy levels are unbelievable,” remarked Mr. Saini.

Her husband Pradeep Godara, a retired Haryana government bureaucrat, and both her sons and daughters-in-law were in for a surprise when she broke the news about going to Dubai for the 2023 ‘Budokan Cup — International Karate Championship’.

Basking in the glory

“They knew that I was learning karate, but had least expected me to contest at an international event,” chuckled Ms. Godara, basking in the glory of her new-found identity.

Inspired by the story of the oldest sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, who were nicknamed ‘Shooter Dadis’, Ms. Godara said she had never expected to go this far when she embarked upon the journey to become a karate player. “It all seems like a dream now,” she exclaimed.