Inspection reveals ‘dust control violations’

Environment Minister Imran Hussain and a team of officials at the Pragati Maidan redevelopment site in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A surprise inspection by a team headed by Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Friday found a number of “serious violations of dust control measures” at the Pragati Maidan redevelopment site, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The Minister and his team inspected the ongoing construction sites of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) at Pragati Maidan, where a new international exhibition-cum-conventional centre, executive accommodation blocks and a tunnel is being constructed.

Mr. Hussain directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take “strict action” against the agency concerned in connection with the “several discrepancies” observed.

He was accompanied by the South Delhi Sub-Divisional Magistrate, and officials from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the Public Works Department, DPCC and the city police.

“Blatant violation of Environmental Clearance [EC] conditions was observed by the team...There is visible and clear-cut negligence on the part of the contractors with regard to Construction and Demolition Waste Rules, 2016, and orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal on air pollution/ GRAP,” the statement said.

It stated that measures were not taken by contractors to control emission of resuspension of dust from excavation, drilling and other construction-related activities, in addition to lack of arrangement for sprinkling of water at the sites. No measures were taken to alleviate dust pollution from construction happening in the multi-storey residential project, even as trucks carrying construction material were uncovered, “emanating dust in the environment”.