Inspect your houses for clean stagnant water, urges Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tried to rope in celebrities and government officials to participate in the government’s ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign to fight against vector-borne diseases in the Capital, a week after its launch.

Using social media to popularise the campaign, Mr. Kejriwal urged people to inspect their home for clean stagnant water and challenged several celebrities to do the same. “In 2015, Delhi had more than 15,000 reported cases of dengue. In 2018, it was just below 3,000. The initial reports from this year are very positive. The people of Delhi have achieved this because we all came together,” he said.

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal also endorsed the campaign and inspected his official residence, the Raj Niwas, to ensure there was no clean stagnant water accumulated anywhere on the premises. The L-G’s Twitter handle posted, “Carried out inspection at residence to check for any potential sources of stagnant clean water, which can lead to breeding of Aedes mosquitoes that causes vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, etc. I appeal to all to check their homes & surroundings for prevention of vector-borne diseases. Dengue free Delhi is our goal.”

The L-G has also directed the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Commissioner of the Delhi Police to issue directions to their respective departments to join the campaign launched by the Delhi government to fight dengue.

“This appeal is not limited to the Delhi government, its PSUs and institutions. I would also like to appeal to the Central government offices, PSUs and even the private sector to join this initiative,” said Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev after participating in the campaign.

Celebrities like Kapil Dev, Shatrughan Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Mahesh Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, Javed Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and several others tweeted in support of the campaign.