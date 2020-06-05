Delhi

Inspect if any new unauthorised construction carried out in Sainik Farms: HC to police, SDMC

The direction came on a plea by an individual who has alleged that fresh unauthorised construction was going on in the garb of carrying out minor repairs which was permitted by the high court in May last year

The Delhi High Court has asked the police and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to carry out separate inspection of the Sainik Farms area for any new unauthorised construction that may have taken place.

A Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad directed Delhi Police and SDMC to file separate status reports on their inspections.

The direction came on a plea by an individual who has alleged that fresh unauthorised construction was going on in the garb of carrying out minor repairs which was permitted by the high court in May last year.

The court warned the two authorities that if any infraction of its May 2019 order was found, subsequent to the inspections, “the concerned officers shall be held personally responsible”.

With the warning, the court listed the matter for further hearing on August 11.

The private individual’s plea, an application, was filed in the main petition moved in 2015 by the convener of the area development committee of Sainik Farms for regularisation of all unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

The main petition is still pending in the high court as the Delhi government and the Centre are yet to take a decision on whether Sainik Farms would be regularised.

