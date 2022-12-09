Inside the village that boycotted the municipal polls

December 09, 2022 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Located at a distance of around 40 km from central Delhi is Katewara, a village where over 3,000 of its voters boycotted the recently-held Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, mainly due to the lack of development works and civic infrastructure that has hampered their daily lives for more than a decade.

While the north-west Delhi village is part of the Nangal Thakran ward, which now has a councillor from the BJP, the villagers told The Hindu that they were not enthusiastic about the new face after having spent the last decade shelling out their own money to ensure temporary fixes to overflowing drains, broken lanes and uncollected waste.

Pointing towards the cremation ground, Surender Singh (55), a long-time resident of the village, said its ceilings were last intact close to 12 years ago.

“We can’t even burn our dead with some dignity. For more than a decade, our village has been deprived of basic facilities. We supported the previous councillor, Poonam, who fought as an Independent and then joined the BJP. But she forgot about our village after winning, just like the MLA,” said Mr. Singh, as he pointed to the drains overflowing with human excreta and household waste.

Former ward councillor Poonam was unavailable when reached for comment.

The village is part of the Bawana Assembly constituency, and its MLA Jai Bhagwan (AAP) underplayed the residents’ concerns while stating that initial efforts to fix the village roads took a hit due to the pandemic, and that work was on to lay a road measuring over 1 km.

“There is a sewer line project that is soon to be executed and we cannot fix the lanes in the village unless the project is completed. The villagers wanted to vote but some mischievous elements convinced them not to,” said Mr. Bhagwan.

However, the villagers dismissed the MLA’s view. Krishan Khatri, 75, said their issues have been ignored despite being raised on multiple occasions.

Forgotten, forsaken

Another resident, Krishna Kumar Vats, showed a patch of land which previously housed an MCD primary girls school, and said it was razed on the excuse of having few students who were later shifted to schools in neighbouring villages.

The site remains largely deserted with piles of unpicked garbage along with cattle that roam about while Mr. Vats proceeded towards the village pond, which spans across 5 acres and remains contaminated with waste.

“No new school was built and our pond is dirty. Even the Choupal (community centre) that we built decades ago remain locked. This is because there has been no maintenance work in ages,” said Mr. Vats.

As the dejected residents walked past the haphazard state of basic facilities in their village, most said it could be fixed “only if the public representatives were to pay a regular visit”.

“It took us a lot to boycott the polls but we had to take a stand. No one has shown any interest in fixing our village. So, we decided to send a message. We will continue to boycott elections till our demands are met,” said Mr. Vats.

A senior MCD official said the civic body was “unaware” of the concerns raised by the residents in the village and could act upon that “only when we receive a formal communication from the residents”.