INS Kolkata model to be unveiled at Jamia on Aug. 15

A model of INS Kolkata that has been gifted to Jamia Millia Islamia by the Indian Navy will be unveiled at the university on Independence Day.

A university spokesperson said the model that costs about ₹12 lakh will be installed outside the Centre For Information Technology and will be unveiled by the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The model will be kept in a glass case outdoors and the university hopes that it will bring out in students interest to join the Defence forces.

