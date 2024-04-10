Inquiry launched into Kejriwal sending messages to AAP MLAs from jail: Sanjay Singh

April 10, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on April 10 claimed that an inquiry has been launched into Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sending messages to his MLAs through his lawyers from Tihar jail.

After Mr. Kejriwal sent a message to AAP MLAs asking them to visit their constituencies and solve people's problems, a "threat was issued" that his meetings with his lawyers and family members would be stopped, Mr. Singh claimed at a press conference without naming anyone.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP alleged that he and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wanted to meet Mr. Kejriwal in jail but the meeting was cancelled by the prison authorities, even though a token number had been issued for it.

Mr. Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam. He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Since his arrest on March 21, he has sent messages to his party leaders and directions to Delhi ministers through his wife and lawyers.

Mr. Singh hit out at the Modi government and the ruling BJP, saying that they want to keep Mr. Kejriwal in Tihar under "Hitlarshahi" to break him emotionally.

"Kejriwal will neither break nor bow down to any torture," he said, adding that Delhi's 2 crore people will respond to this in the Lok Sabha elections.

Eight-nine policemen stay around Mr. Kejriwal during his meetings with his lawyers in jail. This is against rules as inmates are allowed to speak to their lawyers privately, Mr. Singh said.

The case against Mr. Kejriwal pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

The ED has accused Mr. Kejriwal of being involved in the "entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections".