Inordinate delays mar purpose of labour welfare schemes

Introduction of online system has led to slowdown as the technologically challenged workers find it difficult to complete the process

Ajmer, a construction labourer in Haryana’s Jind, had applied for financial assistance for his daughter’s wedding, under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board scheme, in July 2020. His daughter is now eight-month pregnant, but his wait for the aid seems endless.

As per the last communication from the welfare board, his application was processed only 30%, said the 48-year-old.

Sukhbir Singh, Bhawan Nirman Kamgaar Union president of Haryana unit, said the board had extended financial assistance to the construction workers under various schemes but the prolonged delays in processing the applications had defeated the purpose of these welfare schemes. The introduction of the online system and staff shortage has further led to the slowdown.

A resident of Jind’s Jajwan village, Ajmer said he had borrowed money from a fellow villager at a high interest rate with the hope to return it to him after receiving the financial aid from the government. “I am neck deep in debt. I may not be able to repay it in my lifetime,” he said. The inordinate delay in processing of the application has put him in a tight spot.

Pushed over the edge due to lack of work post-COVID and high inflation, Ajmer said, “A poor man like me has been waiting for the aid for two years. Still there is no sign of money. The government says the State has been made corruption-free. Is this not corruption?”

Online system

Mr. Singh said, “Though the board claims to have paid the money within three months of successful processing of the application, a host of objections raised by officials led to delays, running into months and even years. The applications were accepted physically at the district Labour Department office before December 2018, and all objections were cleared before the submission. However, with the introduction of the online system, the technologically challenged and illiterate workers find it difficult to complete the process.”

The workers’ union had also staged a demonstration at Panchkula in December last year, demanding that “Mazdoor Suvida Kendra” be set-up in each district for the workers to get their applications physically verified before online submission, but there has been only been assurances and no action, said Mr. Singh.

Whims and fancies

Another reason for the delays, according to union leaders, was the officials seeking documents “as per their whims and fancies”. “I remember a case from Sirsa, wherein an applicant submitted the death certificate and an undertaking for death claim, but the official raised objection demanding the photocopy of the deceased’s record book, issued prior to the introduction of the online system. There are many such instances,” said Mr. Singh.

Ajmer’s is not an isolated case.

Darshan, a mason in Fatehabad district, said he has been waiting for financial aid for his daughter’s wedding for about 18 months now. “I even made a complaint at the CM Window redress system but there was no satisfactory reply. The process to seek benefits is so cumbersome that many people have opted out of the welfare board registration,” said the 57-year-old.

90-day work slip

The workers, seeking benefits under the various schemes of the board, need to furnish a proof for having worked as a construction worker for at least 90 days during the year. Earlier, the workers’ unions had the right to attest the work slip, but the government did away with it, citing corruption and designated government officials for it.

“Officials are reluctant to attest the work slips for the job done in a private set-up. We have 15 masons in our village, but only two-three get work under the government set-up such as MGNREGA since the scale of work is very less. The rest need to work at private construction sites, and find it difficult to get their work slips attested,” said Darshan.

Cite staff crunch

Haryana Labour Commissioner Mani Ram Sharma conceded that there were a few issues leading to delays in processing of the applications online. “The workers mostly fail to furnish the 90-day work slip, which is a mandatory requirement. Since most of the applicants are illiterate, the documents they provide are not as per the format. When the department tries to contact them, the mobile phone provided in the application is either not functional or the number is incorrect. Every department faces such issues for online work.”

Citing shortage of staff as one of the reasons for the delays, he said over 2,000 applications are received every day.

Without naming anyone, Mr. Sharma said that certain vested interests were exaggerating the problem as they were not happy with the introduction of the online system, but the department had not given in to these pressure tactics so far.