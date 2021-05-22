‘Inoculation will halt if doses aren’t replenished’

The stock of COVID vaccination doses meant for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group is on the verge of exhaustion on Saturday and vaccination will be halted if doses are not replenished, AAP MLA Atishi said while issuing the day’s vaccine bulletin.

On Saturday, only 88 sites were utilised; this number was 200 for beneficiaries in this category, five days ago, she said. On May 21, 48,628 doses were administered.

The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered so far is above 50 lakh of which 12 lakh beneficiaries are those who have received both the doses, she said.