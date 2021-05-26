Inoculate pregnant women: Mahila Cong.

NEW DELHI

26 May 2021 22:58 IST

‘Delhi should follow Mumbai model’

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress on Wednesday demanded that the Delhi government set up vaccination centres immediately for pregnant and lactating women, as the Central government had made changes in the guidelines on May 19 to include these two categories of women for inoculation.

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan said that Mumbai has started vaccination centres for pregnant and lactating women without registration, and Delhi should do likewise to boost immunity of such women.

“With Delhi running short of vaccines, and CM Arvind [Kejriwal] making no earnest efforts to buy vaccines directly from the Indian/foreign companies on time, it is unlikely that these special category of women would get their vaccine shots any time soon, as there is a severe vaccine crunch now,” Ms. Dhawan said.

Rinku, leader of the Congress party in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation stressed on the importance of vaccinating pregnant and lactating women as the next wave of the COVID-19 pandemic likely to hit children hard, she said.

Ms. Rinku alleged that the Kejriwal government did not make use of the municipal hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, despite people struggling to get beds with ventilator facilities. She said that the Congress party had suggested a united fight against the COVID-19 pandemic but allege that the Delhi government and the BJP-ruled municipal bodies chose to indulge in a public spat to score political points that were detrimental to the interest of the people.

Combating dengue

The Delhi Congress also highlighted the need to combat dengue in the city. “In the last several years, there have never been cases of dengue in the month of May. This year, however, there are signs of dengue cases coming up which could lead to a big crisis,” Ch. Anil Kumar, Delhi Congress president said. He demanded that the municipal corporations immediately start fogging so that the larvae of the dengue mosquito could be killed.