Inns at several gurdwaras opened for doctors, nurses, medical staff

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Friday said that inns at several of the gurdwaras in the city had been opened for doctors, nurses and medical staff who were treating COVID-19 patients at various hospitals here.

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “In Gurudwara Rakabganj, 40 rooms have been made available for doctors and nurses who are currently treating patients at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Similary, the sarai at Gurdwara Moti Bagh Sahib has been opened for doctors and nurses working at AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals.” For medical staff at Lady Hardinge Hospital, inns at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib were made available, he said.

“We will take care of accommodation and food for doctors, nurses and all those involved in treating COVID-19 patients. This is a fight in which all of us are in together,” said Mr. Sirsa.

A school and college in east and west Delhi will also start serving langar to the needy, the DSGMC said. “We are ready to provide food to three-four lakh people and accordingly, langar will be arranged to ensure no one in Delhi sleeps hungry. The langar will be provided in a school in Loni Road and the GTB engineering college,” Mr. Sirsa said.