Inner Ring Road saw the highest number of accidents in 2020

Azadpur Chowk, Punjabi Bagh Chowk top the chart

Delhi’s Inner Ring Road, among the other two main Ring Roads in the city, witnessed the highest number of accidents last year with as many as 287 cases reported as a result of which 88 persons were killed, whereas the Outer Ring Road saw the highest fatalities with 100 people killed in 256 incidents, data provided by the Delhi Traffic Police showed.

The two Ring Roads secured the top spot among the 25 accident-prone roads with 97 fatal accidents reported on Outer Ring Road while 85 incidents seen on the Ring Road.

The data further showed that among the black spots identified by the traffic police, Azadpur Chowk and Punjabi Bagh Chowk saw the most accidents, both at 23. Azadpur Chowk also topped the chart in the number of fatal accidents at nine, the number of persons injured at 22, while the number of persons killed at nine.

Black spots are defined as accident-prone zones or where the frequency of accidents remains high. “They are identified on the basis of concentration of accidents at a specific place where some form of remedial measures can be introduced to reduce the number of accidents,” an officer said.

In comparison, Azadpur Chowk had only seen 13 accidents in 2019, whereas the highest accidents were witnessed in Mukundpur Chowk, the data showed.

In terms of range-wise classification of accidents for last year, the Outer Range saw the most fatal accidents with 350 cases reported last year. The Western Range stood second at 276, according to the data.

Recently, four persons, including an autorickshaw driver and his nephew, died after a container-truck overturned on their vehicle near the IGI Stadium in central Delhi.

A senior traffic police officer said that most road accidents occur due to cases of drunk driving and that officers have been briefed to crack down on such instances.

“After a brief hiatus in breathalyzer tests due to COVID-19, we have resumed checking and issue challans to such errant drivers,” the officer said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also laid their focus on night-time patrolling and checking, when, according to officers, most cases of road accidents occur. “We have started a reinforced drive during the night hours between 9 p.m. to 12 p.m. when most road accidents usually take place to ensure compliance with all traffic laws,” the officer added.