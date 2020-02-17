Delhi

Inmates clash inside Tihar

Several inmates were injured when a clash broke out between them inside jail number 4 of Tihar here, officials said on Sunday.

A senior jail officer said the incident occurred on Saturday at around 12.30 p.m.

“From 12 noon to 3 p.m., we put inmates back into the barracks. On Saturday, an inmate was not ready to go inside and he instigated fellow inmates, following which a scuffle broke out between them,” the officer said.

“Two inmates got seriously injured and were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. They returned to the jail after treatment,” the officer said, adding that around 10 to 12 inmates received minor injuries during the scuffle.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 2:02:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/inmates-clash-inside-tihar/article30838073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY