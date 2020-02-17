Inmates clash inside Tihar

Several inmates were injured when a clash broke out between them inside jail number 4 of Tihar here, officials said on Sunday.

A senior jail officer said the incident occurred on Saturday at around 12.30 p.m.

“From 12 noon to 3 p.m., we put inmates back into the barracks. On Saturday, an inmate was not ready to go inside and he instigated fellow inmates, following which a scuffle broke out between them,” the officer said.

“Two inmates got seriously injured and were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. They returned to the jail after treatment,” the officer said, adding that around 10 to 12 inmates received minor injuries during the scuffle.