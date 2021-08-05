Inmate found dead in Tihar jail, 2 injured

A 29-year-old gangster was found dead and two others were injured inside Tihar jail on Wednesday morning.

A magisterial inquiry has been initiated, police said.

Police said that a call was received at 9.15 a.m. regarding the death of Ankit Gujjar, resident of Baghpat, in Tihar jail number three. He was found dead on the jail dispensary’s bed. He was in jail on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Two cell mates of the deceased: Gurpreet Singh (22) and Gurjeet Singh (22), were found injured. They were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

“Inquest proceedings have been initiated and action will be taken according to the findings of the inquest report and post-mortem,” a senior police officer said.

Ankit’s family members alleged that he was murdered by the jail officials following a quarrel.

They said they received a call on Tuesday night stating that Ankit was beaten up and that he is critical. They then called the police and reached Tihar jail in the morning. They were not allowed inside the premises after which they went to the Hari Nagar police station.