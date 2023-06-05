INLD promises unemployment allowance, free cooking gas cylinders and OPS in Haryana

June 05, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - GURUGRAM

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala on Monday promised ₹21,000 per month unemployment allowance, ₹1,100 monthly allowance to women, free cooking gas cylinders and implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) if his party was voted to power in the Assembly elections next year.

Mr. Chautala made these announcements during his visit to around half-a-dozen villages in Adampur Assembly constituency as part of his party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra Aapke Dwar’ campaign which has completed 95 days.

The octogenarian leader also announced that his party would offer 50% tickets to youth and provide job to one eligible youth from each household. He said that the youth of the State had expected the BJP-JJP government to provide them jobs and unemployment, but both parties had duped them. The youth had the highest partnership in government formation, but in Haryana they feel cheated, he added.

Attacking the ruling coalition government in the State, Mr. Chautala said that around 25,000 posts of teachers were lying vacant, but the administration was claiming that it is improving school education through guest teachers hired on contract.

On INLD’s poll promises, party’s general secretary Abhay Chautala said all calculations were done and the announcement regarding the source of funds and the implementation of the promises would be made on September 25 coinciding with the birth anniversary of late Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal. He said that he had always kept his word and did not believe in making false promises.

