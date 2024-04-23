ADVERTISEMENT

INLD names 3 candidates in second list for Haryana

April 23, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

 GURUGRAM

A descendant of a royal family, a former bureaucrat and the grandson of a two-time MLA made it to Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) second list of Lok Sabha candidates for Haryana. The party has so far announced six of the ten candidates from the State for the poll slated for May 25.

At a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday, the party’s secretary-general Abhay Singh Chautala said Sunil Tewatia, the great grandson of Ballabgarh princely State’s king Raja Nahar Singh, and former Superintendent of Police Anoop Singh Dhaiya would be the party’s candidates for Faridabad and Sonipat seats respectively. The party has put its bet on Sandeep Lot, grandson of two-time MLA Fakeer Chand, for the Sirsa seat.

Led by Mahila Sarv Khap president Santosh Dhaiya, the khap representatives extended their support to the INLD at the press conference. 

