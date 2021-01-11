Ink hurled at Somnath Bharti, AAP blames BJP

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Monday had ink hurled at him in Rae Bareli and was arrested later for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Uttar Pradesh government and the State’s hospitals.
He was arrested for criminal intimidation and promoting enmity between groups, police said.
Hours earlier, a youth hurled ink at the Delhi MLA's face when he was emerging out of a guest house. Police said they are investigating into the incident.
The AAP on Monday alleged that Mr. Bharti was "attacked" by "BJP workers".
"Yogi ji, our MLA Somnath Bharti ji was going to see your government school. You got ink thrown at him? And then he (MLA) was arrested? Are your schools that bad? If someone goes to see your school, then why do you get so scared? Fix the schools. If you do not know how to do it, then ask Manish Sisodia," AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
Echoing the same sentiments, AAP MP Sanjay Singh tweeted: "Former minister and legislator Somnath Bharti was attacked by BJP men in Rae Bareli. The Yogi government has started terrorising AAP leaders after questioning the plight of schools, hospitals," the AAP said in a tweet and termed it as "dictatorship".
With inputs from PTI
