Injured golden jackal rescued near Sanjay Van

A six-month-old female golden jackal was rescued by the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit on Wednesday after it was found injured in the periphery of Sanjay Van forest.

The animal is currently undergoing treatment and will be released back into its natural habitat after recovery, said the NGO.

The NGO received a call on its 24-hour helpline 9871963535 about an animal lying injured on a road after being hit by a vehicle. A three-member team of the Wildlife SOS rescued the animal, which had injuries on its body and neck.

Co-founder of Wildlife SOS Kartick Satyanarayan said: “Our team of veterinarians is carrying out the necessary treatment for the injuried jackal.”

The golden jackal (Canis aureu) also known as the common jackal or the asiatic jackal is a native to the Indian subcontinent.

The species is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.