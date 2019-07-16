Initiate process to sanction more faculty posts, UGC tells colleges

The University Grants Commission (UGC) wrote to principals of all Delhi University colleges on Monday initiating the process for sanctioning of additional posts on account of expansion of the university to accommodate OBC reservations.

In a letter to all principals, joint secretary has instructed principals to prepare a five-minute presentation to justify additional posts, to be presented before an expert committee at the end of the month.

The DUTA welcomed the move, stating that it was a longstanding demand of the group. “However this is not enough,” the association said. It demanded that the allocation of posts must be immediately increased to accommodate expansion of the university on account of reservations for Economically Weaker Sections.

During the day, the union had called upon teachers to strike work and had staged a protest at the North Campus demanding that EWS reservation be deferred till additional posts were sanctioned. It had also demanded that contracts of all ad hoc teachers be renewed before the start of the academic session on July 20.

The strike affected admissions under the fourth list which began on Monday. Non-teaching staff posted at the economics department of Kirori Mal College had told students coming for admissions to come back on Wednesday when the strike would be over. At other departments, however, some teaching staff were present. Volunteers staffed at help desks at Ramjas College said that some issues were faced in the morning but admissions went smoothly in the afternoon.

The DUTA has called for a strike on Tuesday and plans to protest at the UGC office to demand additional allocation of posts.