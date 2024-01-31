‘Informer’ who helped bust trafficking racket was hand in glove with placement agency in Delhi

January 31, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

It was a partner-in-crime turning on a placement agency over payment issues that led to the rescue of 14 girls from various locations in Delhi-NCR, police officials said on Tuesday.

The girls were rescued recently after Meher Shah, a gram sevak (a panchayat official) from Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district, informed the Jharkhand Bhawan in Delhi on January 23 that Chudki Placement Agency, which was operating from south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, had brought six girls, all adolescents, from the eastern State and forced them to work as domestic helps in affluent households across the national capital.

“Meher tipped off the authorities because the agency had not paid him to help traffic the girls to Delhi. He had considerable influence over Santhal families in Sahibganj and charged the agency ₹35,000 for each girl,” the officer said, adding that Mr. Meher is absconding.

Based on his tip-off, officials at the Jharkhand Bhawan took the matter up with the Delhi police, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and Mission Mukti Foundation, an NGO working with female victims of human trafficking.

An FIR was registered with the anti-trafficking unit of the Sahibganj police on January 24, and officers from Delhi and Jharkhand raided the agency the next day.

“We rescued a minor and apprehended the owner, Rajnish Shah, along with one of his agents, Ansul Ansari,” the officer added.

Mission Mukti Foundation director Virendra K. Singh said more raids took place across residences in Amar Colony, South Campus, Model Town, Rani Bagh, and Faridabad based on the accused’s inputs. “While 14 girls have been rescued [as of January 27], more rescue missions are being conducted,” Mr. Singh added.

‘Assaulted, threatened’

According to the police, the agency deployed adolescent girls as caregivers to senior citizens and domestic workers in affluent households.

One of the rescued minors told The Hindu that Mr. Rajnish’s brother had sexually assaulted her. “He threatened me not to tell anyone, including my parents, and said he would buy me a cell phone if I obeyed,” the victim added.

The girl also said she was brought to Delhi under false pretences. “They [the agency owner and his wife] forced me to go work as a domestic help. When I refused, they thrashed me with wooden sticks and hot metal rods,” she added.

Another survivor said that the girls were not allowed to contact their families. She also alleged that the wages they received went straight to the agency owner.

The police have registered a case against the two accused under Sections 370 (trafficking) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, while the sexual assault allegation levelled against Mr. Rajnish’s brother is being investigated.

