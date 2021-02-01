Information officers can’t act like post office, says HC

New Delhi

01 February 2021

‘Officers should ensure information sought under RTI Act is provided’

The Delhi High Court has ruled that Central Public Information Officers (CPIOs) cannot act like a “post office” as they are instead responsible to ensure that the information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act is provided.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh made the remarks while dismissing the plea of two persons who used to work as CPIOs with the Union Bank of India against an order passed by the Central Information Commission (CIC) imposing a cost of ₹10,000 each.

An RTI application was filed by an applicant seeking certain details under the Act. In reply to the application, the CPIO informed the applicant that the details sought were of an internal document of commercial confidence and hence exempted from disclosure and cannot be furnished.

Later, the Appellate Authority also disposed of an appeal by the applicant stating that the details sought was exempted from being disclosed under the RTI Act.

The applicant, thereafter, filed an appeal before the Information Commissioner, CIC. The CIC found that there was no reason behind not providing the complete information to the applicant.

When the CIC issued a show-cause notice to the CPIOs, they took a completely different stand and stated that the information sought could not be found on record.

The CIC then concluded that there was “mala fides” on behalf of the two CPIOs and imposed a penalty of ₹10,000 on each, under Section 20 of the RTI Act.

The High Court said, “CPIO/PIOs cannot withhold information without reasonable cause. Government departments ought not to be permitted to evade disclosure of information.”

“Diligence has to be exercised by the said departments by conducting a thorough search and enquiry before concluding that the information is not available or traceable... Every effort should be made to locate information and the fear of disciplinary action would work as a deterrent against suppression of information for vested interests,” the High Court said.

Considering the overall facts, the High Court opined that the penalty imposed could not be faulted with. “However, considering the fact that both the CPIOs have since retired from the service of the Bank, the penalty is reduced to ₹5,000 each,” the High Court said, ordering them to pay the amount within six weeks.