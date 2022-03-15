Influx into Haryana AAP continues

People in the State eager to adopt Kejriwal model of governance after Delhi, Punjab

Amid growing influx of leaders and social activists into the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana in the wake of its landslide victory in neighbouring Punjab, district-level officer-bearers of various political parties joined its State unit on Tuesday.

It comes close on the heels of several political leaders, including BJP’s former Gurgaon MLA Umesh Agarwal, joining the party a day earlier.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta welcomed the leaders and activists into the party’s fold at a function in Delhi.

‘AAP family growing’

Mr. Gupta said the family of AAP was growing with each passing day, especially after the Punjab results, and even the incumbent MLAs were willing to join, but were held back for the fear of losing their membership to the Legislative Assembly. He, however, added that only “honest” and “morally upright” people were allowed to join the party.

Mr. Gupta said the people in Haryana too were eager to adopt the “Kejriwal model” of governance after Delhi and Punjab. He said that people had rejected the politics of religion and caste and wanted work to be done.

In reply to a query, Mr. Gupta said that corruption in government recruitments, rising unemployment and deteriorating law and order situation were some of the major issues in Haryana.