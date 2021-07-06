Influenced by movie, man hatches conspiracy to implicate neighbours in false case

NEW DELHI

06 July 2021 02:37 IST

Accused was arrested earlier in connection with a murder case of his neighbour

Influenced by a movie, a man hatched a conspiracy of attack on him in order to implicate his neighbours in a false case, the police said on Monday.

The accused , who had recently come out of jail in a murder case of his neighbour, has again been arrested, they said.

On June 29, an incident of firing was reported in which one Amarpal sustained injuries of pellet bullets on his back. He was apparently not in a position to give a statement. Amarpal’s family members suspected one Ombir behind the incident.

Advertising

Advertising

During investigation, there were some discrepancies in the version of the family members.

The police found that Amarpal’s family had some altercation with his neighbour Ombir’s family over some trivial issue. On that day, Amarpal and others had a brawl with Ombir’s family in which they had his Ombir’s mother, a senior officer said.

Amarpal was arrested in the case and came out of jail on May 29 on interim bail for 60 days.

After releasing on parole, he tried to pressurise the witnesses but when he failed, he decided to implicate them in a false case.

He hatched a conspiracy with his brother Guddu and cousin Anil. He showed Drishyam movie to his co-conspirators. He decided to create the scene and witnesses to prove his story of being shot, they said.

As per his plan, he started convincing people that he was being threatened by Ombir’s family. Amarpal arranged a countrymade pistol and pellet bullets so that it would not be deadly. Anil also included his brother-in-law Manish in the conspiracy, the officer said.

It was decided that Anil will fire at Amarpal and he would narrate Ombir and his family members’ name behind the incident.

The spot was decided at Khyber Pass because Amarpal used to visit there frequently and he has many known persons there who would believe and support him, police said.

Amarpal visited Khyber Pass and called Guddu to the spot to execute the plan. After seeing Guddu, Amarpal came to the dark side of the place. Anil fired at him and they fled the spot while Amarpal went to his friend’s place in injured condition, telling them that his enemies tried to kill him, the officer said.

On the basis of secret information, Anil (30) from Ghaziabad, was apprehended. Efforts are being made to nab Guddu and Manish, they added.