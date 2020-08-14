Infant rescued after being trafficked multiple times

Father sold two-and-a-half-month-old daughter to meet medical expenses of his other daughters: police

After an overnight raid was conducted across several locations in the city, a two-and-a-half-month old girl, who was allegedly sold multiple times, was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women and Delhi Police on Thursday.

According to the DCW, the infant’s father had sold her to a trafficker in Jaffrabad after being “disappointed” to have a third girl child.

Police said that the matter was reported to them early Thursday morning and during further enquiry, it was found that Amanpreet had sold his daughter for ₹40,000. “This was his third daughter. He already has two, who are both differently abled. He sold the child to buy medicine for other children and he also wanted a better life for the infant,” DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj said.

The women’s panel said that on receiving the information through its Mahila Panchayat, a rescue team was formed and the team visited Jaffrabad. “A team was formed immediately and the girl’s father was made to accompany them to Jaffrabad, where he sold his daughter to a woman called Manisha,” the DCW said.

According to the police, the child was given to Manisha, who further sold her to one Sanjay Mittal as he wanted a girl child. “Mittal paid ₹80,000 to Manisha and the transaction was made through two women identified as Manju, his neighour, and Deepa,” the DCP said.

Four arrested

Multiple raids were held and the child was recovered from Huaz Qazi where Mittal resides. The infant’s father Amanpreet, Mittal, Manju and Manisha have been arrested while teams are working to nab Deepa. A case under Section 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) of the IPC has been registered, police said.

“This case is another example of poverty leading to trafficking. The child is now with her mother,” Ms. Bhardwaj said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “In the last two and a half months, the infant was sold multiple times. While the accused, including the father has been arrested, I would appeal to Delhi Police to reach the bottom of this matter as this can be a part of a bigger racket who have trafficked other children as well. It is important to find out and rescue the others as well.” Ms. Maliwal added that the women’s panel is planning to rehabilitate the infant and her two sisters.