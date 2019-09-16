Infant found dead at NSUT campus

An eight-month-old boy was found dead on the campus of Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT) in Dwarka on Friday morning. Parents of the infant allegedly told the police that he had fallen from a height.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the victim, Anand, is the son of Lakhan, who works with his wife at the campus as labourers.

The police said that a PCR call was received around 11.30 p.m. from a private hospital regarding an infant with severe head injury being brought dead to the hospital. “The hospital authorities informed us that the mother of the victim had told them that the boy had fallen from a height,” the officer said.

When the police reached the spot, the boy’s mother allegedly told them that she was working near the NSUT canteen and her seven-year-old son was playing with the infant around 9.40 a.m. The child is suspected to have fallen while the two were playing, she allegedly said.

The mother told the police that she rushed the child to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

Statements of the parents and other relatives were recorded and a post-mortem was conducted after which the body was handed over to them, the police said.

Parents deny rumour

Meanwhile, rumours of the child being hit by a car driven by a staffer started doing the rounds.

Mr. Alphonse said that they didn’t receive any complaint. The officer said that after they got to know about the alleged rumours, the investigating officer met the child’s parents again but they denied it.

“The post-mortem report is awaited and necessary legal action will be taken after getting the results,” the DCP said.