Infant among three dead in Dwarka road accident

Three persons from two families were killed when when their car collided with a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tanker in Dwarka’s Jafarpur Kalan on Saturday. The accused driver has been arrested, the police said.

The victims have been identified as Sunny, his friend Paramjit and the latter’s four-month-old son. Their wives and Sunny’s two children are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police said that Sunny and Paramjit are residents of Nangloi and are married to two sisters from a village in Najafgarh. On Friday night, both the families were invited to a function at the women’s maternal house. The incident happened when all of them were on their way back home after attending the function.

The police said that Sunny who was driving the car is suspected to have come on the wrong side of the road when it collided with a speeding DJB tanker. Sumit was driving the tanker. The car’s frontal portion was damaged badly due to the impact of the collision. Sunny, Paramjit and the toddler died on the spot.

The police rushed to the spot after the locals informed them. The gates of the car were cut to take out the bodies. All seven were rushed to a nearby hospital where three were declared brought dead while others, including two minor children and deceased’s wives are recuperating.

The police said that the accused driver had fled the spot after the accident but was arrested later.