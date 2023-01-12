Inebriated man held for urinating at IGI Airport gate; released on bail

January 12, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly urinating at IGI Airport’s gate number 6 on Sunday, the police said, adding that he was later released on bail.

The police received a PCR call on January 8 about a person urinating at the gate in the departure area of Terminal-3.

The complainant told the CISF personnel that around 5.30 p.m., a passenger, identified as Jauhar Ali Khan, 30, a resident of Bihar, who seemed to be inebriated, had allegedly urinated in the public.

Khan was supposed to fly on a flight to Dammam, Saudi Arabia from Delhi. The complainant told the police that the accused shouted and abused the people present there. “After the incident, Khan’s medical examination was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital. Doctors have confirmed that he was inebriated,” DCP (IGI) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

“An FIR had been registered under sections 294 and 510, and Khan was arrested, but was later released on bail bond,” the DCP added.