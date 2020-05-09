Inebriated man held for creatingruckus, damaging police vehicle

A man was arrested for allegedly creating ruckus and damaging a police vehicle in an inebriated state in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, the police said on Saturday.

The police said that the incident took place around 4.30 p.m. on Friday and the accused has been identified as Harkesh, a resident of east Delhi’s Trilokpuri.

Video goes viral

A video of the incident was recorded and shared widely on social media.

In the video, the man can be seen hitting on the windows of the police vehicle and then standing in front of the vehicle. In the incident, the vehicle’s windscreen was damaged while people can be seen asking him to leave.

The police have registered a case under Section 186, Section 332 and Section 353 for damaging public property at Kalyanpuri police station.