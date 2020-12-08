Industry associations seek solution to stand-off between govt., farmers

GURUGRAM

08 December 2020 00:59 IST

They say continued stalemate could lead to shutdown of units

With industries in Haryana hit by the ongoing agitation, several associations in the State have sought an early resolution in the stand-off between the farmers and the government.

The associations have expressed apprehension that a continued stalemate could lead to shutdown of many units.

Progress Harmony Development (PHD) Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haryana Chapter, chairperson, Pranav Gupta said industry viewed agriculture as its part and unrest in the sector would affect the industry. He said the industry favoured a meaningful dialogue between the farmers and the government to break the deadlock and find an early solution to the issue.

He added that the economy was already struggling due to lockdown and the industry did not want agriculture sector to suffer and drag the Gross Domestic Product down. He, however, added that Bandh would further disrupt the production in the industry.

Mr. Gupta said the chamber represented around 6,000 industrial units across different sectors in Haryana and the entire sector was suffering due to the ongoing agitation. NCR Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Gurugram) president H.P. Yadav said the transportation of raw material and processed goods was hit due to the blockades and production had reduced to almost half in many units. He said auto sector was hit the hardest.

Gurgaon Industrial Association president J. N. Mangla said both farmers and the industry should find an immediate solution to the issue.

“If the agitation continues, it will create more problems for the industrial sector,” said Mr. Mangla.