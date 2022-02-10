Industries in NCR told to switch to PNG by Sept. 30

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday asked industries located in the NCR districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to completely switch over to PNG or biomass fuels by September 30.

The commission had in the past also asked States multiple times to switch to PNG or biomass fuels.

Closure warning

“As per the Commission’s directions, industries located in the NCR of Haryana, U. P. and Rajasthan shall completely switch over to PNG or biomass fuels, by September 30. Non-switchover shall result in closure of industries using other fuels,” the commission said in a statement.