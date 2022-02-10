Delhi

Industries in NCR told to switch to PNG by Sept. 30

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday asked industries located in the NCR districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to completely switch over to PNG or biomass fuels by September 30.

The commission had in the past also asked States multiple times to switch to PNG or biomass fuels.

Closure warning

“As per the Commission’s directions, industries located in the NCR of Haryana, U. P. and Rajasthan shall completely switch over to PNG or biomass fuels, by September 30. Non-switchover shall result in closure of industries using other fuels,” the commission said in a statement.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2022 1:12:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/industries-in-ncr-told-to-switch-to-png-by-sept-30/article38404577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY