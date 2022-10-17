Indraprastha College observes ‘White Cane Safety Day’ 

Faculty and students of Indraprastha College for Women participate in the ‘White Cane Safety Day’ event. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indraprastha College for Women, the first women’s college in Delhi and one of the constituent colleges of Delhi University observed ‘White Cane Safety Day’ with a series of sensitisation events. October 15 is observed as ‘World White Cane Day’, also celebrated as ‘White Cane Safety Day’. It recognises and highlights the movement of visually impaired people from a state of dependency to active social participation.

College principal Rekha Sethi inaugurated the event which saw enthusiastic participation of a large number of students and faculty in a blindfold walk, followed by an awareness workshop on the theme.

A talk was delivered on the topic ‘White Cane, An Indispensable Companion’ and blindfold games like finding the cone, cone relay race, blindfold challenge and blind leading the blind-folded in order to create awareness among the college community.

Over 100 students, without disabilities, simulated sightless experience with the White Cane Walk, and shared their videos on social media spreading awareness on what it means to walk without sight.

Builds confidence

White Cane builds confidence and serves as a tool of independence for people with no or low vision. It helps to identify obstacles on the way, to differentiate rough and smooth surfaces, stairs, depths and heights. The red colour stripe on the cane symbolises safety and stands as an indication for vehicle drivers to stop until the white cane user crosses road.

White cane is a simple yet powerful tool for an independent and accessible navigation for people without sight. It has enough techniques and strategies for a safe walk without any human assistance. There are certified mobility instructors to train people with no or low vision to navigate through the physical spaces using white cane.

Mobility programme

Aware of its significance, Indraprastha College for Women conducts a 15-day mobility orientation programme every year to its new entrants to familiarise the college premises.

Indraprastha College for Women has been not only a seat of learning for women in general but also an accessible teaching and learning space for a large number of women with disabilities for close to a century now. Its alumnae with disabilities excel in various fields such as academics, banks, railways, etc., earning pride to the institution. The college is the recipient of NCPEDP Universal Design 2015 Award for creating barrier-free access.