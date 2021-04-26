Indirapuram crematorium revived as more bodies land up at Hindon

Burning pyres at the Indirapuram cremation ground on Sunday.

GHAZIABAD

26 April 2021 00:45 IST

Priest at site says cow-dung cakes being used to overcome shortage of wood

The staggering number of bodies being brought to Ghaziabad’s Hindon cremation ground has forced the district administration to revive a non-functional crematorium in Indirapuram.

A senior officer, who did not wish to be named, said due to a long waiting time at Hindon cremation ground, they have revived the ground in Indirapuram with immediate effect for non-COVID bodies.

At present, they have provided 34 platforms at Indirapuram cremation ground for non-COVID bodies and if required more such platforms will be constructed.

Triloki Nath, a priest at the Indirapuram cremation ground, said all non-COVID bodies have been moved to Indirapuram and that is leading to a waiting time of around three hours.

“Before ashes of a body cool down, another body in the queue takes over space. Back-to-back cremations have caused a shortage of wood. They have started using cow-dung cakes to overcome the shortage,” said Mr. Nath. Relatives and family members of deceased alleged that the staff at cremation ground is harassing them by charging triple the amount that was fixed by the authorities.

“The administration has fixed cremation rate around ₹3,100. They are turning away non-COVID bodies by claiming shortage of space but agree if the relatives agree to pay double or triple the fixed amount,” said Mukesh Kumar, a relative.

He added that staff members are charging extra for preserving ashes. “I am waiting in a car with my brother to cremate our sister, who died due to COVID. We have been waiting for four hours to get a space. The ambulance driver is in hurry, but we have promised him to pay extra as we have no other option to keep the body,” said Sajal Ahuja, a resident of Vaishali.

According to district authorities, the number of daily cremation has gone up from 20/day to over 60/day. For this reason, they have developed a parking facility for around 200 cars at the cremation ground. They said the parking would be expanded so as to accommodate 500 cars.

“People visiting the cremation ground are facing inconvenience as they have to park their vehicles on main road that cause traffic chaos in the area. We have created parking space for around 200 vehicles, and it could be expanded further,” said a senior officer with Ghaziabad district administration.