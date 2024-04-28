IndiGo's Delhi-Ahmedabad plane suffers glitch; returns to national capital

April 28, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - New Delhi

An IndiGo aircraft enroute to Ahmedabad returned to the national capital on Saturday afternoon due to an issue with the landing gear, according to a source.

The plane, operating flight 6E 129, landed safely at the Delhi airport at around 14:40 hours. There were around 170 people on board, the source said. The plane had to return due to the landing gear issue, and that an emergency was declared for the flight, they added.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the aircraft is currently undergoing necessary inspection, and an alternate aircraft is being provided to the passengers. In a statement, the spokesperson said the flight returned to Delhi after take-off as the pilot noted a technical issue.

